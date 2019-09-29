|
Donald B. Sperling
San Diego - Donald Sperling passed away on September 9 at age 93 with family at his side after a short illness. He rejoins his wife of 61 years, Jane, after her passing in 2013. He leaves behind a loving family, son Jim and wife Robin, daughter Sandy and husband Peter, and son Russ and husband Gus, two grandchildren Doug and wife Cassie and Janet and husband Ken, and one great-grandchild Ivy.
Don was a resident at La Vida Real in Rancho San Diego for nine years, and was known by residents there as an organizer of activities and for his hilarious sense of humor. He loved living at La Vida, and was proud of winning meal tickets from his success at putting and bocce ball competitions.
Don, the son of Ezra and Beatrice, grew up in Saginaw, Michigan and went to Arthur Hill High School. He joined the Army Air Corps in 1943 and served six months in the Philippines and Japan in 1945-46.
After attending Michigan State, he followed his parents to Los Angeles and completed his college education at USC. As a member of the Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity, he called on another Lambda Chi member for a donation, Jesse Bond, which is how he met Jane. They married in 1952.
Don was a Geographer/Generalist who worked for Mobil Oil and Helms Bakeries in Los Angeles before moving the family to his beloved Ventura in 1968 to work at the Planning Department for the County of Ventura. Don was a 25-year member of the Downtown Lions Club, a member of the Ventura Retired Men's Club, a leader with Boy Scout Troop 128, a Ventura County Court Visitor, a Community Memorial Hospital Auxiliary volunteer and a member of the Rancho del Rey board, a project of Community Presbyterian Church.
Don loved gardening, biking, travel, the Dodgers, and he was a fan of USC football until the very end. He possessed an amazing memory of sports trivia and remembrances of games he had seen. As an artist, he created magnetic clay birds and tropical fish that attached to either side of windows.
Don and Jane moved to San Diego in 2010 to be closer to family and especially grandchildren. The family feels blessed to have had them close by for their final years.
Published in Ventura County Star on Sept. 29, 2019