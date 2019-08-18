|
Donald Benjamin Ursitti, Jr
Oxnard - Donald Benjamin Ursitti, Jr., (Don), born on 28 April 1958 in Washington, D.C. transitioned to his eternal reward on 5 August 2019.
We are comforted by our belief that Don is rejoicing in heaven with Jesus and all those who have gone before him, especially his brother, Dondi Ursitti.
Don was the eldest of six siblings: Mike, Sue, Frank, Dondi, and John. Don graduated on the Dean's list from Denis J. O'Connell High School (DJO), in Arlington, Virginia in 1976. While attending DJO, he worked at St. James Rectory in Falls Church, Virginia, had his own paper route, ran DJO track and managed the Swim Team and Yearbook Staff. Don loved photography and writing. He attended James Madison University, Harrisonburg, VA and graduated from Ventura College, Ventura, CA.
Don was the devoted son of Donald Benjamin Ursitti (Ermalinda) and Mary E. Marsden Kenney (Carroll). He married Mary Franz Ursitti in 1986 and was her devoted husband for 33 years while working for the U.S. Navy at NAVSEA in Port Hueneme, California.
Don was a U.S. Navy veteran and a Patriot who loved God, his family and his country more than himself. Don was especially grateful to his caretaker, Martha Borbon who cared for Mary and him for the last seven years.
Don felt joy and comfort being cared for by his immediate family and Roze Room Hospice of Ventura, California in the final weeks of his life. There were many happy moments with his extended family, even inside of grief which called us to believe in Our Lord and His perfect timing.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at Santa Clara Church in Oxnard, California on 23 August 2019 at 10:00 AM with burial to follow in Santa Clara Cemetery in Oxnard, California.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Right to Life of Ventura County.
Published in Ventura County Star on Aug. 18, 2019