|
|
Donald Dean Smith
Ventura - 1948-2019
Don Smith passed away on Oct. 16th 2019 after complications during open heart surgery.
Don had been a resident of Santa Barbara and Ventura Counties for 60 years.
He attended High School in Santa Barbara and also night classes at the college to further his career as a Machinist.
In the late sixty's he was a member of the Bravados Motorcycle Club of Santa Barbara and worked at Channel City Engineering.
In the eighty's he got interested in body building and had put together his own gym for friends and family to use.
He was employed at The Shop in Montalvo for 25 years till his retirement in 2017.
Don had been featured in several motorcycle magazines for his ability in fine machine work, and was respected by many in his field.
He enjoyed collecting old Military firearms, Swords and Knives of all sizes.
He is survived by his beloved wife Doreen and her daughter Melanie Sheridan, his brother Vern Nord, his two daughters Debbie Smith Lopez (Mario) of Ventura and Diane Smith Cassidy (Dennis) of Paso Robles and his three grandsons, and two great grand children.
We will be having a Celebration of Life at Arroyo Verde Park on Nov. 16th in the Arroyo Corto area at noon.
Published in Ventura County Star from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019