Dr. Donald E. Davis



Thousand Oaks - Dr. Donald E. Davis, a long-time resident of Thousand Oaks, entered eternity on Thursday, August 20, 2020. Don was born in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, and he met the love of his life, Margaret, while attending the University of Oklahoma. After marrying Margaret, he went on to receive his Ph.D. in mechanical engineering from the University of Florida.



Don was the epitome of a master engineer. Not only did he understand the engineering behind motors, flywheels, and rocket thrusters, he could also repair just about anything. During the 1980's he worked as an executive project manager for both Rockwell and Lockheed. One of his greatest career accomplishments was working on the space shuttle



During their years of marriage, Don and Margaret had two wonderful children. Don loved his little family of four. While the kids were young, Don was active as a coach in AYSO youth soccer, and he also served as an Elder for several years at their home church: Christian Church of Thousand Oaks.



Don was a believer and follower of Jesus Christ. He loved the Lord, and he especially loved leading people in prayer. Although he will be greatly missed by his family and friends, we are so thankful that he is now enjoying his new and improved life in heaven.









