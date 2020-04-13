|
|
Donald E. Hart
Oxnard - Donald Everett Hart 91, of Oxnard (born September 28, 1928, in Tomah, WI) went to rest with the Lord on March 29, 2020, after death by natural causes. He is preceded in Heaven by his wife of 66 years, Sarah Ann (Gabbard), sons, Donald Edward and James Allen, parents Charles & Fern Hart, sisters, Maxine & Ruth Hart, Helen Anderson, Dee Randal and brother, Forest (Stub) Hart, all from Wisconsin.
He joined the U.S. Army as a young man, traveling the world, and raising a family, during the Korean War era. After Army retirement, he worked until his retirement from Safeway.
He enjoyed coordinating trips for many years to Chumash Casino to play bingo with his dozens of friends. He loved watching his grandchildren play sports, and he dedicated his life to his family. He will be remembered for his wit, humor, and love for life. He will be missed by his children, William (sp. Laura), Gail, Patricia, Theresa, and Anthony (sp. Terry), and grandchildren, Timothy (sp. Nancy), Jonathan Vivolo (partner Veronica), Vivan, Jennifer, Natalie, Kayla, Christina and Sarah, and great-grandchildren, Alissa, Charles, Georgianna, and Eliana. Sister Marlene Anderson of Wausau, WI as well as sister-in-law Joy Hart and brother-in-law Kenneth Randall of Tomah, WI. Countless nieces and nephews as far as Samoa to the East Coast.
Due to COVID-19 no services
A celebration of life will be scheduled in the future.
Published in Ventura County Star from Apr. 13 to Apr. 15, 2020