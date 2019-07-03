|
|
Donald E. Myers, age 85, died June 18, 2019. He was born May 15, 1934. Don and his family have lived in Ojai for 55 years.
Don served in the Air force (SAC) during the Korean War. He worked at Richfield Oil-Cuyama and Sambo's Restaurant and retired from T&T Trucking where he met some wonderful friends.
Don is survived by his wife, Ann Myers; daughter Sandra Myers-Helm; daughter-in-law Heidi Myers; grandchildren Casey Myers (alynn), Taylor Myers (Greg) and Evan Helm (Hailey); and great-grandchildren Harlow and Charlie Houck.
He was preceded in death by his son, Jerry Myers.
Thanks go to Dr. Sims and his staff for their help. Thanks also to the McDonald's bunch for all the years of laughter.
A memorial gathering for friends will be held July 13 at 4 p.m. at Lake Casitas, No. 12.
Published in Ventura County Star on July 3, 2019