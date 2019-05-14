|
Donald "Don" E. Ornelas
Oxnard - Donald "Don" E. Ornelas, 75 of Oxnard, passed away on February 26, 2019 due to complications related to Alzheimer's. Don was born on May 5, 1943 in Pueblo, CO to Gabriel and Juanita Ornelas. Don enlisted in the Air Force Academy in Fort Collins, Colorado and was stationed at Mather AFB in Sacramento. While in Sacramento, he met Caroline Espinoza and they were married one year later. After serving four years in the Air Force, Don, Carol and son Donald relocated to Nipomo, CA where their family grew as they welcomed sons Christopher and Charles. During their time in Central California, Don attended Cal Poly San Luis Obispo majoring in engineering while also working full time to support the family. In 1974, The family relocated to Oxnard where Don accepted a position as an aeronautical engineer for Missile Defense at Naval Base Point Mugu. He went on to work there for 25 years.
Don enjoyed spending time with the family. He was a dedicated father coaching his sons' Little League teams, camping and boating with family and helping his sons remodel their homes. Don's true enjoyment came from spending time with his grandchildren.
Don was preceded in death by his parents Gabriel and Juanita Ornelas, brothers Bobby, Gabriel, Lawrence, Orlando and sisters Della and Cecilia. His brother Johnny passed away one month after Don.
Don is survived by his wife of 55 years, Caroline, sons Donald (Marcy), Christopher (Diana), Charles (Haleh), grandchildren Frank (Gabby), Brendon, Andrew, Shoshanna, Olivia, Elizabeth, Sophia and great-grandchildren Zoee, Maddie and Audrey. He is also survived by his sister Eleonor Medina and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will take place at Santa Clara Chapel, 1333 Ventura Blvd., Oxnard on Friday, May 17, 2019 beginning with a Rosary prayer at 9:30 a.m. followed by the funeral mass at 10:00 a.m. Interment will be at Santa Clara Cemetery, 2370 N. H St., Oxnard and there will be a reception afterwards at Vineyards Park located at 2790 Smoky Mountain Dr., Oxnard.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the in Don's memory.
Published in Ventura County Star on May 14, 2019