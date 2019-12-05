|
Donald E. Pryor
Dr. Donald E. Pryor passed away peacefully at home on November 27, 2019.
Donald E. Pryor was born on September 14, 1942 in Columbus, Ohio to the late Homer E. and Helen M. Pryor. He grew up in Virginia and attended St John's College High School in Washington, DC. Don earned his undergraduate degree in 1964 from George Washington University in Washington, DC. He then completed his medical degree at the Medical College of Virginia in Richmond after which he served with the Navy in Vietnam. Upon returning from Vietnam, Don interned at the Bethesda Naval Hospital in Maryland and followed up with a residency in neurosurgery at Georgetown University Hospital in Washington. Don then moved west and went into private practice in Thousand Oaks and Westlake Village, CA. Serving on several boards at Los Robles Medical Center, Don was a dedicated and compassionate Neurosurgeon in the Conejo Valley from the 1970s until his retirement in 2005. He loved his family and enjoyed traveling, camping, fishing, cooking, having dinner parties with friends and most of all spending time with his wife.
Don is survived by his wife Sharon and grandson/adopted son Cory Ferren of Westlake Village, CA, grandson Nickolas Oliver of Thousand Oaks, CA, stepdaughter Cherie Ash, her husband, Scott and their children Katie Jo and Keaton of Camarillo, CA, his sister Linda Posati of Great Falls, VA, and his niece Kimberly Knuth of Evergreen, CO. His daughter Michelle Pryor predeceased him in death as did his stepdaughters, Cathie Oliver and Christi Ferren.
A celebration of life is scheduled for Friday, December 13 at 2:00PM at Pierce Brothers Valley Oaks chapel with a graveside service to follow.
Published in Ventura County Star from Dec. 5 to Dec. 8, 2019