Donald G. Allen
Ventura - Captain Donald Gale Allen passed away peacefully in Ventura, CA on Friday, May 24th 2019 at the age of 85. Don was born on November 24th, 1933 in Natrona Heights, PA the youngest of five children, to William Charles and Emma Pearl Allen.
Don was a wonderful, loving husband and truly committed father. He taught his children how to hunt and fish, how to build and repair and how to live a life full of good character. He instilled in his children strong family values and cultivated a respect and love for the Lord.
Don joined the United States Air Force during the Korean War and flew many aircraft, including the B-25 and the search-and-rescue version of the DC-3 (the SC-47). In 1959, after leaving the service, he was hired by American Airlines. Don was a respected pilot for American, retiring 34 years later, holding seniority number two. He flew the Convair 240, DC-6, DC-7, DC-8, B-707, B-720, B-727, B-747 and DC-10. Don's professionalism and commitment to American led him to be selected as AA's Chief Pilot and then Flight Manager at LAX. Don became the president of the Grey Eagles in 1996. He was a Key Man and Governor in the Quiet Birdmen (QB's), the Commander-in-Chief of the Military Order of the World Wars (MOWW), president of the Aviation Country Club and served as board-member on several other non-profit organizations.
Don fostered in each of his children a love of aviation and a respect for flying. Bill (Maj, USAF (ret)) is a FedEx Express 777 Captain. Bob (Maj, USAF (ret)) is a FedEx Express MD-11 Captain. Bryan (Col, USAF (ret)) became an American 737 Captain in 2015 and now flys the 787 as First Officer.
Don was preceded in death by his brother William and sisters Margaret Hazelett, Louis Chrytzer and Dorothy Oberdick. Don is survived by Kathryn, his loving wife of 61 years and by his sons, William, wife Sandra, Robert, wife Janet, Bryan, wife Elizabeth, 8 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.
Services will be held at 2 PM on Sat, June 8 at Pierce Brothers Valley Oaks Memorial Park, 5600 Lindero Canyon Rd, Westlake Village, CA. A celebration-of-life will be held at 4:30PM at the Palm Garden hotel, 495 North Ventu Park Road, Thousand Oaks, CA.
In lieu of flowers, please contribute to either the Military Order of the World Wars, https://dontations.moww.org, or to the https://www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org/shc/donate
Published in Ventura County Star on June 6, 2019