Donald Gerard Gloisten Sr.
- - Our beloved father, husband, brother, grandfather, great grandfather and friend passed away June 10, 2019 of natural causes at home at the age of 91.
Don was born in NY and lived in a Coldwater flat above the family deli in Brooklyn, NY. He attended Bishop Loughlin High School, Seton Hall University, NJ., Saint Francis College, Brooklyn, NY. and completed degrees in Bachelor of Arts, Finance and eventually his JD.
After serving in the Army he hitch-hiked (Don had an adventurous side) to Mexico City where he used the GI bill to study for a few years. While in Mexico he climbed a number of the Mexican peaks including Popocatepetl.
He started his Financial career as a runner on the floor of the NYSE. After completing his law degree at night, he became House Counsel and worked directly with Jack Dreyfus (A Financial Giant) of the Dreyfus Fund, NY. Firms he worked with are Wedbush Noble Cooke (now Wedbush), Bateman Eichler, Hill, Richards, AM Kidder and Co, Glore Forgan Staats and the NY Stock Exchange. Growing tired of working for others, Don formed GBS Financial Corp in 1985, a full service Broker Dealer and NASD member. Don won many awards for Financial achievement including the prestigious Stock Broker Hall of Fame in 1996. He also ran for Ventura City Counsel and was very involved in community projects, politics and Philanthropy. Over his lifetime he met many US presidents, Senators and dignitaries including Richard Nixon, Ronald Reagan, Bob Dole, and Newt Gingrich.
Don follows to Heaven, his wife Mary, brothers Robert Gloisten and Bernard Gloisten and his step son Robert Gloisten (Shaffo).
Don is survived by his children, Gerard Paul Gloisten of Santa Rosa, CA (wife Susan), Regina Mary Oflock, Florence OR (husband Gerry), Bernadette Suzanne Jeffery of Lyons, CO (husband Robert) and Donald Gerard Gloisten Jr. of Astoria OR, eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Don and his wife Mary enjoyed travelling the world. Don had a voracious passion for knowledge. He was a student of life and a teacher to many in his over 20 years of teaching at UCLA. He was a published author of many articles on Finance and Investments including his monthly Gloisten Investment letter. He was an accomplished photographer, pianist, painter, fisherman, philanthropist, father, story-teller and Financier. One of Don's most recent passions was to help the younger generation understand the dangers and allure of Drugs. He coined the phrase "Say Nope to Dope, Say Cool to School" and introduced a Musical/Poetry contest to the local schools encouraging young children to express and better understand the losses associated with drug and alcohol addiction.
He was beloved by all and special in so many ways. He touched many people's lives. Per Don's request no memorial will be scheduled.
In Lieu of flowers we suggest donations to , Donor Services PO Box 4072, Pittsfield, MA 01202
Published in Ventura County Star on July 14, 2019