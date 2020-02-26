|
Donald (Don) H. Dadigan
Ventura - Donald (Don) H. Dadigan died at his Ventura home Feb. 22, 2020. He was 90 years old, born in Chicago on May 11, 1929.
Preceded in death by his parents Anna and Harry Dadigian, brother Tom Dadigan, and dear wife Lee Dadigan.
Survived by his loving daughter Suzie Perkins of Ventura, sister-in-law Nancy Dadigan, niece Meredith (Brendan) Abel and their children, nephew Marc Dadigan.
A special dad, brother, uncle, cousin and friend, he will be sincerely missed, especially by cousins Bruce and Liz Dadigian, Richard and Shoushig Dagdigian, Tory and Becky Torosian, and many others.
Don enjoyed a successful career in insurance administration and was recognized as an expert witness in his field. An avid sports fan, he loved his Chicago Bears and White Sox.
He was a member of Ventura Moose Lodge 1394 and its Valued Veterans program, Ventura Elks Lodge 1430, American Legion Post 339, and life member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars as commander and other offices, having served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.
In keeping with his wishes, no services will be conducted. We are so fortunate to have celebrated Don's life at his 90th birthday party last May with him in person.
Please remember Don for his wonderful sense of humor, intelligence and caring nature. He was a great guy; we love you and cherish our time together.
Memorial contributions appreciated to Moose Charities, (www.moosecharities.org) or an organization of your choice.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Ted Mayr Funeral Home, 3150 Loma Vista Road, Ventura, CA 93003. Condolences may be sent to TedMayrFuneralHome.com.
Published in Ventura County Star from Feb. 26 to Mar. 1, 2020