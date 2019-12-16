|
|
Donald J. Lloyd
Santa Paula - Donald J. Lloyd, 80, of Ventura, California, passed away peacefully on December 12, 2019 in Santa Paula, California at Vista Cove Retirement Home. Don was born in Bakersfield CA on November 4, 1939 and grew up in Maricopa, CA. Don enjoyed camping, fishing, playing cards and barbecues with friends and family.
Don is survived by his children, Donnie Lloyd of Ventura CA, Charlene Lloyd of Albuquerque NM, his living siblings Arlene Davis, Robert Lloyd, Mike Lloyd and Mary Hall, Four grandchildren, Christopher, Melissa, Amanda and Chelsea, seven great grandchildren, Naomi, AJ, Jacob, Julia, Jonathon, Hailey and Everlie.
Family and friends are invited to a Funeral Service at 12:00 pm on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 in the JOSEPH P. REARDON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE, 757 East Main Street, Ventura. Don will be laid to rest at Bakersfield National Cemetery.
Published in Ventura County Star from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019