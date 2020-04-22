|
|
Donald Jay Miller, D.J
Donald Jay Miller, D.J, 85, passed away suddenly on March 31st at his home in Camarillo Springs. Don was born November 8th, 1934 in Moscow, MD.
His passing leaves a large void in the heart of his loving wife, Barbara.
Loving father to Donald (predeceased March 2014), wife, Phoebe,Keyser, W.VA., Drew Miller (Roberta), Westernport, MD.; Daughters Dana Ohavre, Lancaster, CA, Stacy Hubacek (Ryan), Van Nuys, CA, Tracy Montoya (Frank), Sunland, CA. Step-father to Cathy Abarca, Goleta, CA, Dean Coyle (predeceased February 2020), Windsor, Ontario, Canada, Chris Coyle (Juanita), Cypress TX and Kelly Coyle-Coty, Nashville, TN.
Don also had many grandchildren and great-grandchildren whom he loved very much.
Brother to Billie Stuewe, Camarillo, Tom Dorsey (Yvonne), Cresaptown, MD, Bob Dorsey, Rapid City. SD, John Lashbaugh, Palm Springs, FL., Mary-Jane (predeceased 2014), cousin to Smitty, Paul Miller (Rosie - Predeceased April 2020), Millersburg, OH.
Don served in the U.S. Navy from 1951 to 1955 with an honorable discharge.
He retired from Southern Pacific Railroad with 30+ years of service and then worked for several local golf courses for many years and became a good golfer.
Don enjoyed fishing, traveling, playing cards, dancing and camping. He and Barbara were members of the Oxnard Elks Campers for 25 years and made many good friends. Recently, he took up coloring and was very creative.
In 1997, they moved to Camarillo Springs and he became very active serving on various committees. He managed the men's weekly poker game, bought and sold golf carts within the community and serviced carts for many residents. Almost everyone knew Don and enjoyed his great smile and good nature. He was a true friend and a helpful person to many who will miss him immensely.
"Forever is not long enough".
Per his request, there will be no services.
Published in Ventura County Star from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2020