Donald Lee Steeley
Don, 66, passed away unexpectedly on January 3, 2020 at UCLA Medical Center. He was born in New Jersey and raised in Middletown, NY, graduating from Middletown High School Class of 1971. He obtained degrees from Orange County Community College and Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) Troy, NY, majoring in civil engineering. He was a member of the Phi Kappa Theta fraternity. After college, Don began his career in Harrisburg, PA working for Conrail, always specializing in railroad transportation. He moved to sunny California soon after which then became his home.
Don's proudest career achievement was spearheading the Alameda Corridor project in Long Beach, CA an integral part of LA's infrastructure. Don was regarded as a highly respected and brilliant engineer.
Work took Don to many distant lands, including a two year stint in Saudi Arabia, working for Bechtel Corporation. Travel has always been part of both career and pleasure, beginning with a trip to France as a junior in high school. His dream trip was a 3 week long adventure through Australia. Navigating airports and cities was second nature to Don.
An integral part of Don's life was being an athlete, being voted the "Sparkplug" of his high school basketball team. He ran track and cross country, later participating in 5K's, 10'ks and the famous "Bay to Breakers" in San Francisco. As a kid, Don was part of a bowling league at Middletown Lanes and later developed a love of golf, participating in many golf trips with his buddies. Don was always competitive and challenged himself to do more. Some of his most treasured times were hiking, biking and ocean kayaking with his son Mike.
One of Don's greatest gifts was his desire and ability to form and maintain deep and enduring relationships. Friendships meant the world to him, especially his "brotherhood" of Ronny, Joey, Scott and Keith. He was a leader in organizing reunions to keep connections strong. He was currently working on another reunion.
Don's kind and loving heart is how most who knew him remember him. He would go out of his way to help anyone. His dry sense of humor permeated all aspects of life and relationships, whether through a subtle joke, comment or many facial expressions. He loved his favorite band, Blue Oyster Cult, attending an astounding 27 concerts - his last just a few weeks ago.
Those who will miss him most are his treasured family: His loving wife, Marsha, his special little sister Dolores (husband Jack) of Clifton Park, NY, older brother Tom (wife Pat) of Georgetown, KY, who Don always looked up to and his most precious legacy, his son Michael (wife Amber) of Wilmington, NC. In addition, his step-daughter Elisa (husband Christopher) of Simi Valley and grandchildren, Gwendolyn, Genevieve and Griffin, who adored him.
Though these past 5 years have been challenging for Don as his Parkinson's Disease progressed, he still continued to be physically active. His drive and perseverance to live fully never wavered. We will miss Don more that words can ever say so please keep his shining light burning through your kindness and love.
Service: Friday, January 10, 2020 - 10AM to 2PM
Reardon Simi Valley Funeral Home - 2636 Sycamore Drive, Simi Valley, CA 93065
(805) 526-6677
Published in Ventura County Star from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020