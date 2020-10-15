Donald Leon Saunders



Sacramento - Donald Leon Saunders passed away in his sleep in the early hours of September 23, 2020 in Sacramento, California at the age of 91. Don was born in Fullerton, California on December 20,1928 to Radie Geneva Cobb and William Wright Saunders. At the age of five his family moved to Ventura where he eventually attended Ventura High School and Ventura College.



In 1950 Don was drafted into the 40th Infantry Division and entered basic training at Camp Cooke on what is now Vandenberg Air Force Base. He shipped out of San Francisco to complete his training near Fukushima, Japan near the Daiichi nuclear power plant that was destroyed in the tsunami in 2011. In 1952 Don's Division moved to the front lines during the Korean War where he served until 1953 in a mortar company. During his active service he earned a Bronze Star and Korean, United Nations and National Defense Service Medals.



Upon his return to Ventura he met his future wife Doris Boatwright of Fillmore at a church function and they were married on June 19, 1954 in Santa Paula.



During his civilian life Don worked as a journeyman electrician in the oil fields and



at Camarillo State Hospital. Upon his retirement from state service he worked as an electrical contractor and remodeled more than a dozen rental units his parents purchased in Ventura.



After retirement he enjoyed raising orchids and tillandsias and traveled extensively to the Caribbean and Central and South America to collect specimens for his collection.



Don was preceded in death by his parents, his brother William Saunders and his beloved wife of 63 years. He is survived by his daughter Cheryl Saunders, son in law Robert Hoffman, daughter Wendy Saunders, son in law Mark Swanson and grandchildren Britta Swanson and Stefan Swanson.



Don was a lifelong active Christian attending First Baptist Church, Ventura Missionary Church and Jubilee Fellowship. During his membership at Ventura Missionary Church he worked on mission projects in Haiti and Ecuador. One of his most cherished memories was when he was baptized in the Jordan River on a trip to the Holy Land. Toward the end of his life he looked forward to going home to his heavenly reward and reuniting with his loved ones.









