Donald Patrick Loughman
Donald Patrick Loughman was born into an Irish Catholic family in Ventura, CA on March 1, 1945. Since he was a March child his nick name within the family was Pat, but to his friends and acquaintances outside the family he was known as Don. He was the sixth of eight living children born to Robert and Rose (Murphy) Loughman. He passed away in Oxnard on November 30, 2019.
Pat was educated at Holy Cross Elementary School in Ventura, Santa Clara High School in Oxnard and Ventura College.
In his youth, as a member of the Golden Horseshoe Club, Pat explored the outdoors during all daylight hours. Especially the walnut and lemon orchards surrounding their home. With other members of the club he would gather fallen walnuts to take home to their mother to roast in butter and salt. To the delight of his mother, he served as an altar boy at Our Lady of Assumption shortly after the church was built in Ventura.
Pat enjoyed sports and played Little League baseball (an avid San Francisco Giants fan). In high school he played football and ran track. His real sports love came when he took up golf as a teenager. After high school Pat joined the U S Air Force for a four year tour during the Viet Nam War era. He spent two years of that service in West Germany. He traveled extensively throughout Europe, which he enjoyed immensely, during that time.
After his honorable discharge from the Air Force he worked for many years as a machinist until a work related injury caused him to lose his job. He was married for awhile to a young woman named Fabiola. After he lost his job and his wife, he was homeless off and on for many years, but he seemed to enjoy "retirement." Being outside all the time was like returning to the exploring days of his youth. When his health started failing, he entered into convalescent care where he remained for his final years. He was much loved throughout his life.
Pat was preceded in death by his brother Tom, both his parents, his sister Kathleen Gisler (Jim), his brother and sister-in-law Larry and Portia Loughman, and his sister and brother-in-law Marie and Phil Fardig. He is survived by his brothers Will (Chieko) Loughman, Michael (Deborah) Loughman and Edward (Susan) Loughman and countless nieces and nephews. Pat was interred at the military cemetery in Riverside.
Published in Ventura County Star from Jan. 16 to Jan. 19, 2020