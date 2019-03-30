|
Donald Paul Robinson
Ventura, CA
Sep. 10, 1944 - Feb. 25, 2019
It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Donald Paul Robinson - this life's adventure has come to an end.
Don was born in Long Beach, CA, and grew up in Phoenix, Arizona. He joined the army at 17 and was stationed in France. Upon honorable discharge, he returned to California and graduated from Humboldt University. He began a 13 year marriage while working his own leather workshop and doing book keeping for other businesses. He then moved to Ventura, which would be his home for the next 30 years. He became an accomplished and admired real estate agent, and he loved pairing people with their dream homes. Through the years, his love for adventure brought him around the world to places that included Alaska, Costa Rica, Thailand, Russia, and eventually to the place he would call home, Mexico.
My Dad would have easily qualified as the good guy in a Tarantino movie. He taught me a lot, and he loved phrases like, "the harder I work, the luckier I get!" But above all was the importance of honesty. I will carry that with me always. Don is survived by his brother Wayne (Marisa), sister Kathie (Bob), niece Brenda, nephew Jeremy, son and daughter Nick and Lacey, and granddaughter Kyeli, of whom he never forgot a birthday. We will all miss you dearly.
Through the years, Don adopted many dogs from shelters which became loved family members. He would be overjoyed at any donations made to your local animal shelter.
A celebration of life is planned for May 4th. For those who would like to attend please reach out to Nick Robinson via Facebook.
Published in Ventura County Star from Mar. 30 to Apr. 7, 2019