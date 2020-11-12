Donald Wayne OttoDonald Wayne Otto passed away on October 27th after a 5 month battle with Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma. Born in Chicago on March 12, 1951, he moved to California in 1978 with his future wife, Sandi. He is survived by Sandi, wife of 41 years, his two children, Ryan and Serena, their spouses Debbie and Ryan, and his 3 grandchildren, Alexander, Benjamin, and Samantha. Don never missed an opportunity to proudly show off pictures of his beloved grandkids. Don was a lifelong Chicago Bears fan and loved the city of Simi Valley. He was an active member of the Republican Party in California for decades and was well known in the printer ink and toner industry where he made his career for 35 years. Don loved his family more than anything (even The Bears), and is also survived by his siblings, Lyle Otto, Gregg Otto, and Lynn Baum, as well as the family of friends he and Sandi built for themselves in California. Don was a wonderful husband, father, and grandfather and a treasured friend. His strength of conviction, love, and laughter will be missed by many.Don's family will hold a Celebration of Life over Zoom on Sunday, November 29th at 9am PST. Please send an email to serena.kahm@gmail.com for more information on participating.Don survived his first cancer diagnosis thanks to the amazing treatment at City of Hope in 2012. We believe he would appreciate donations in his honor to City of Hope to be supportive of that hope for others.