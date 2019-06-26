Services
Reardon Simi Valley Funeral Home - Simi Valley
2636 Sycamore Drive
Simi Valley, CA 93065
(805) 526-6677
Rosary
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
9:30 AM
St Rose of Lima Church
1305 Royal Ave.
Simi Valley, CA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
St Rose of Lima Church
1305 Royal Ave.
Simi Valley, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donna DeYoe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donna DeYoe

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Donna DeYoe Obituary
Donna DeYoe

Simi Valley - Donna May DeYoe of Simi Valley~ It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of Donna May DeYoe, 82 of Simi Valley on June 20th , 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She leaves behind her husband of 54 years, Harold R. DeYoe Jr. Donna is survived by her 3 children Paula, Douglas , Karrie DeMello and stepson Donny DeYoe and his wife Connie. Donna also leaves behind her two brothers Donald Humphries Jr sister in law Lee Humphries , Thomas King sister in law Judy King, sister in law Lorie King- Roderick her husband Phil, brother in law Leland DeYoe sister in law Barbara, 8 grandchildren ,3 great grandchildren ,son in law Brenden Fitzpatrick , daughter in law Deanne McFann, nephews, nieces and extended family.

Services will be held Friday June 28th, 2019 with a Rosary at 9:30am , Mass following at 10am at St Rose of Lima Church 1305 Royal Ave., Simi Valley 93065.
Published in Ventura County Star on June 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now