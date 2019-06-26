|
Donna DeYoe
Simi Valley - Donna May DeYoe of Simi Valley~ It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of Donna May DeYoe, 82 of Simi Valley on June 20th , 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She leaves behind her husband of 54 years, Harold R. DeYoe Jr. Donna is survived by her 3 children Paula, Douglas , Karrie DeMello and stepson Donny DeYoe and his wife Connie. Donna also leaves behind her two brothers Donald Humphries Jr sister in law Lee Humphries , Thomas King sister in law Judy King, sister in law Lorie King- Roderick her husband Phil, brother in law Leland DeYoe sister in law Barbara, 8 grandchildren ,3 great grandchildren ,son in law Brenden Fitzpatrick , daughter in law Deanne McFann, nephews, nieces and extended family.
Services will be held Friday June 28th, 2019 with a Rosary at 9:30am , Mass following at 10am at St Rose of Lima Church 1305 Royal Ave., Simi Valley 93065.
Published in Ventura County Star on June 26, 2019