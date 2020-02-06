|
Donna Jean Jensen
Camarillo - Donna Jean Jensen, 81, of Camarillo passed away Tuesday January 7th, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family after a brief illness.
Donna was born February 1, 1938, in Los Angeles, and had lived in the Camarillo area for more than 55 years, coming here from the San Fernando Valley in 1962.
Donna grew up in Ventura County and attended Oxnard High School, but graduated from Canoga Park High School. After high school, she worked at Radioplane in Van Nuys, CA where she met her future husband, James Richard Jensen, whom she married in 1960.
Donna worked for many years at the Pleasant Valley School District, juggling the responsibilities of work and her avocado ranch homelife in the Santa Rosa Valley. She especially enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren, "lunch bunch" friends, and her dog companions, Tiffany and Sugar. She excelled at her favorite hobbies of sewing, cross-stitch, and cooking. She also loved taking cruises and travelling to visit friends and family.
Donna was preceded in death by her beloved husband Jim, her sister Karen and brother Richard Meyering. Donna will be deeply missed, and always loved and remembered by her three children and nine grandchildren. Her survivors include daughter and son-in-law, Michelle and Kevin Thordarson of Camarillo, sons and daughters-in-law, Michael and Angela Jensen of Coronado, and Bruce and Nancy Jensen of Camarillo; grandchildren, Danielle, Taryn, Gabrielle, Cambria, Kai, Jack, Caleigh, Trevor and Olivia; and brothers Thomas Meyering of Lompoc, CA, Terry Meyering of Frisco, TX and Chip Gendreau of Costa Mesa, CA.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to the Parkinson's Foundation at Parkinson.org.
A memorial service in celebration of Donna's life will be held at 1 pm Saturday, April 4, at the family's ranch in the Santa Rosa Valley.
Published in Ventura County Star from Feb. 6 to Feb. 9, 2020