Donna Jean Laier
Simi Valley, CA
Donna Jean Laier, 90, of Simi Valley, passed away on Friday, April 19th, 2019 in Simi Valley.
Donna was born on July 13th, 1928 in Barberton, Ohio to Oliver and Hazel McCafferty. She spent her childhood and youth in Barberton and graduated from Barberton High School, after which she was employed with Great Northern Building and Loan Company.
However, it was during a visit to California as a member of the Gene Autry Fan Club that she met the love of her life, Richard Laier, whom she married on May 30th, 1953 at the Little Brown Church in Studio City, California. Soon afterwards, Donna and Richard started a family and lived in both Reseda, California and Northridge, California before relocating to Simi Valley in 1971.
Among Donna's hobbies, activities and interests were bowling, including participation in league competition in both Granada Hills, California and Simi Valley, tennis, painting, gardening and golf, the latter of which was highlighted by a hole-in-one at the Sinaloa Golf Course in Simi Valley.
She also enjoyed traveling, with trips to numerous locations in the United States, including Alaska and Hawaii, along with Puerto Rico, as well as to the Bahamas, where she celebrated her 50th wedding anniversary with Richard and their family.
More recently, Donna enjoyed relaxing (she was an avid fan of both Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy) and spending time with her family.
Donna is preceded in death by her beloved husband of 62 years, Richard, and is survived by her 3 daughters, Cindy Lee Butcher(Russell), Sheila Anne Fischenich(Rick) and Sue Jean Odom; son, Gary Eugene Laier(Vicky); 6 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.
There will be a Memorial Service on May 2nd, 2019 at 2:00pm at the Simi Valley United Methodist Church in Simi Valley.
Published in Ventura County Star on Apr. 28, 2019