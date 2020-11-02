Donna Jean Nelson



February 2, 1936 - September 29, 2020



It is with great sadness that we share the passing of Donna Jean Nelson. Donna Jean passed peacefully at home, surrounded in love by family, friends, and her Pastor.



Born in 1936 to Pete and Eva Schmitz, Donna Jean grew up in West Seattle, Washington, with her three sisters, Lois, Gerry, and Gail, and graduated from West Seattle High School. She spent a year at the University of Washington before moving to Chicago to study at George Williams College, where she met and fell deeply in love with her lifelong dance partner, Gerald Gunnar Nelson. Donna Jean and Jerry were married at Fauntleroy Community Church in West Seattle while home for Christmas break in 1957. After graduation in 1958, the newlyweds moved to Ventura, California, where Donna Jean began her teaching career with Ventura Unified School District.



She taught 1st and 2nd grade for over 50 years and was a beloved icon at Blanche Reynolds Elementary School. She shared her love of music and the autoharp, served as an enthusiastic chaperone of many school functions, and still managed to help with all school fundraisers and bake sales, too! Teaching was her calling. She made a lasting impact on so many children and their families, as well as her colleagues. She found great joy in the eyes of children learning to read. She loved seeing their confidence grow, secure in knowing that she loved them and believed in them.



An early champion of equal rights for women in the workplace, Donna Jean was a feminist decades before others even understood the term!



Donna Jean was an active member of College United Methodist Church. She nurtured lifelong family friendships there, taught Sunday school, sang in the choir along with her husband Jerry, and was a consummate hostess to many fundraisers, including the annual CUMC Christmas bizarre. Known to her friends as DJ, she was a beacon to many, and the unofficial welcoming committee to all new members.



Donna Jean is best known for tirelessly serving her community, for her ability to see the very best in everyone, for her infectious smile and never-ending kindness, and her legendary shortbread cookies, cinnamon rolls, and brownies! In her last months, she said she just wanted all of her friends, family, and community to know how very much she loved them all.



Donna Jean leaves behind her three children; Erik (Pam), Maija, and Jonathan (Amy); and her six beloved grandchildren; Riley (John), Darby, Lilly, Donner, Holly, and Tanner; and her extended family in Minnesota, Seattle, Oklahoma, and Texas. It gives us great comfort to know she is once again dancing with Jerry and reunited with the loved ones who have gone before her.



Due to the pandemic, if you would like to be updated for the future service contact the family at 805 643-8811 for The Remembrance Celebration will take place at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, those who wish to honor Donna Jean are welcome to donate or shop at one of her favorite local charitable thrift stores; the Assistance League Bargain Box Thrift Shop at 3351 Telegraph Road, Ventura, California (805) 643-5593, or the Battered Women's Thrift Store at 270 E. Main St., Ventura, California 93001.









