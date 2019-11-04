|
Donna M. Duke
Santa Clarita - Donna M. Duke, 89, of Santa Clarita, CA, passed away on October 12, 2019 after a lengthy bout with Alzheimer's Disease. Donna had formerly lived in Leisure Village, Camarillo, where she served on the Board of Directors, was president of the Women's Club, and Women's Golf Club. While at Leisure Village, Donna set a golf record for holes-in-one: fifty-four was the final count. She was a member of St. Columba's Episcopal Church in Camarillo, CA.
Donna was born on May 14, 1930 in Martins Ferry, Ohio to Ivy and Harry Melvin Duke. Her parents, brother William Duke, and sister Shirley Moore, all predeceased her. Surviving are sisters Barbara Jack of Malaga, Washington; Dorothy Griffith of Brooklyn, Ohio; and several nieces and nephews.
She had served in the U. S. Army for several years and in the Reserves for approximately ten years. She retired from Point Mugu's Budget Office in 1955. Donna's engaging smile and energetic spirit will remain forever in our hearts.
Funeral services will be held at St. Columba's Episcopal Church, 1251 E. Los Posas Rd., Camarillo, at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, November 12 with Rev. Gregory Larkin officiating. A celebration of her life will follow at Ottavio's Italian Restaurant, 1620 E. Ventura Blvd., Camarillo. Friends and colleagues are invited.
Published in Ventura County Star from Nov. 4 to Nov. 10, 2019