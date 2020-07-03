Donna Mae Gallagher
Camarillo - Donna Gallagher passed away peacefully at Alma Via in Camarillo on June 29, 2020 at age 97. Donna was born Donna Mae Dziuk on May 28, 1923 in Foley Minnesota.
After moving to California with her girlfriends at age 21 to work as a stenographer in the wartime aerospace industry, she met and married John J. ("Jack") Gallagher, a naval aviator. As a naval officer's wife, she organized many cross country moves and long months of single handedly raising her family while her husband was at sea. Upon retirement, Donna and Jack moved to Camarillo, which they considered home. Donna was a lifelong homemaker, a great cook and loved to entertain. Her front door was always open for friends and family to gather around the kitchen table and she would greet her guests with "What can I get you?". Donna and Jack were very involved with the Pleasant Valley Lions Club and in addition to volunteering their time to drive the blind, they enjoyed their annual trip to decorate floats at the Rose Parade, trips to Las Vegas and working at the many Lion Club events. Donna and Jack had a sense of adventure for travel, and they became RV enthusiasts. Not only did they drive a motorhome throughout this country, but also Canada, Mexico, Australia and New Zealand. Donna loved word games, such as Wheel of Fortune, and became known as the champion of scrabble amongst her neighbors and family. Donna was a devout catholic and worshiped at St. Mary Magdalen Church. She had an easy laugh and joy for life.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband of 56 years, Capt. John J. Gallagher, Ret., her brother Richard Joseph Dziuk and her sister Jean Mary (Dziuk) Monk.
Donna is survived by her three sons, two daughters and their spouses: John Thomas and Marilyn Gallagher, Stephen Joseph and Mary Gallagher, Michael James and Susan Gallagher, Patricia Ann (Gallagher) and Kenneth Wennergren, Mary Elizabeth Gallagher and Carolyn Frazee. She also enjoyed the love of her seven grandchildren: Matt, Kelly, Danny, Ryan, Denise, Trystin and Taylor, and her five great-grandchildren: Connor, Declan, Eibhear, Brooklyn and Sophie.
Donna will be deeply missed; she was a ray of sunshine on any day.
Due to Coronavirus concerns, the family will hold a private funeral mass, and she will be laid to rest at Conejo Mountain Memorial Park, Camarillo
In lieu of flowers, donations in memoriam to the Braille Institute or the American Cancer Society
are appreciated.