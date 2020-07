Or Copy this URL to Share

Donna Mecozzi-Staton



Donna Mecozzi-Staton passed away on June 18, 2020. Donna was 49. She is survived by her devoted husband of 17 years, Mel. Donna was the loving daughter of John (deceased) and Nancy Mecozzi; sister of Judy Donahue and David and Tom Mecozzi.



Donna was a well-loved nurse who worked for Buena Vista Hospice and brought joy to all. Donna's kindness and compassion will be missed.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store