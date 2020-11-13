Donna Mitchell



Donna Mitchell at 81 years of age, peacefully went to heaven on Sunday, November 8th, 2020 with her loved ones and her best friend by her side. Donna was born March 1, 1939 in Los Angeles, California. In 1965, she moved to Simi Valley, where she lived for over 55 years. Donna had a home typing business, which allowed her to be at home with her kids. As a young mother she was a cub scout leader, softball coach and taxi driver to her teenagers for their tournaments and everywhere they needed to be.



In 1970, she met her true love Daryl, and they were together for 47 years until his passing in 2017. They loved taking their combined families on outings, such as softball games, camping, and motorcycle riding. Daryl and Donna truly enjoyed their life together. They went on numerous vacations, especially traveling in their RV and taking many trips to Cabo San Lucas, a place that was very special to them.



Donna and Daryl were members of the Moose Lodge, Elks club, and Campers Club. Donna was an incredible volunteer for multiple causes that were dear to her heart, such as the President of Women's Club of Simi Valley, Soles 4 Souls, Operation Smiles and the Cancer Society. She was so generous and her life was a living example of her favorite Bible verse, Ephesians 2:10 (NIV) For we are God's handiwork, created in Christ Jesus to do good works, which God prepared in advance for us to do.



Donna was known as a truly authentic, positive, and happy person with a very pure heart. Everyone that knew her loved her.



Donna was survived by her family that loved and adored her, Richard (Son), Janet (Daughter) and Mike Rovner, Ryan and Nicole (grandchildren).



The family will be celebrating her life with a memorial service held at New Beginnings Christian Fellowship in Simi Valley - 2864 Sycamore Drive, Simi Valley at Saturday, November 21st 11am. In leu of flower, please donate to the Simi Valley Woman's Club (SVWC) in honor of Donna Mitchell. Checks can be mailed to 3521 Royal Ave, Simi Valley, CA 93021.









