Oxnard - Heaven gained another angel on Wednesday October 23, 2019. Dora Celia Gutierrez ended her fight against Parkinson's disease as she was surrounded by many family members. She is survived by her husband Mel Gutierrez Jr. Children Cathy Bustamante, Mel Gutierrez lll(Neva),Monica Bell(Jason),Sal Gutierrez(Catrina),Valerie Franco(Michael),and Johnny Gutierrez(Angela).As well as her Siblings Johnny,Jimmy,Helen,Mary and many Grandchildren, Great Grandchildren, Nieces and Nephews.Also she is proceeded in death by her son in law Bobby.Dora loved being at family gatherings she didn't let her her sickness get in the way of her having fun. She loved listening to music and dancing to it, she always had us laughing.She was loved by so many and will be missed by us all. Rosary is Thursday November 7th, 5pm to 8pm at Santa Clara Mortuary and Mass Friday Nov. 8th at 10:00 am at Santa Clara Church.
Published in Ventura County Star from Nov. 1 to Nov. 4, 2019
