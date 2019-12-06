|
Dora Molina de Magana
Ventura - Dora was born in a family with 7 brothers; being the only girl in the middle of the pack, she learned how to defend herself verbally and also showed love to her beloved brothers. One brother taught her dancing as a young girl. She flourished as a great dancer and then taught her younger brothers to dance. She continued that love toward her brothers by taking care of them when they fell seriously ill.
For her mother, she showed the same love and care, moving from San Jose, CA to Ventura, CA to take care of her when she also fell seriously ill. She fought for and advocated for her brothers and parents when each became ill and needed proper care.
Dora lived as an unselfish person who is willing to go the extra mile with her time and effort to help those in need. She was known for her great sense of humor and that her grandchildren think that she is "cool."
She was a devoted Catholic. She lived her faith by volunteering her services as needed to the San Buenaventura Catholic Church.
Dora can best be described by her family and friends as an Angel setting an example of helping family members and others. She will be greatly missed by all, but they have great memories of her being in their life.
Dora is survived by her husband: Richard Magana; her sons: C. Mike Munoz and his wife Eileen, of Ojai, Mark Munoz, of Ventura, and Steven Munoz and his wife Kari, of Tehachapi; her daughter: Jeanette Munoz, of Ventura; her brothers: Alfred Molina, of Rialto, and William Molina, of Chula Vista; her grandchildren: Shawn, Trisha, Jordan, Doreen, Marina, Jade, and Jake; her great grandchildren: Andrew, Anna, Jacob, Bella, and Joshua; and special friends that were like family: Mary Hunt, of San Jose, and Joseph Eugene Chavez, of San Jose.
Dora was preceded in death by her brothers: Gregory Molina, Benny Molina, Leonard Molina, Franky Molina, Eddie Molina, Sammy Molina, and Richard Molina, and Tony Stone.
Family and friends are invited to a visitation from 4:00 to 8:00 pm on Thursday, December 12, 2019 in the JOSEPH P. REARDON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE, 757 East Main Street, Ventura. A Most Holy Rosary will be recited at 6:00 pm in the Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 am on Friday, December 13, 2019 in the San Buenaventura Mission. Burial will follow at the Ivy Lawn Memorial Park, Ventura. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the , https://donate3.cancer.org/, in Dora's memory.
Published in Ventura County Star from Dec. 6 to Dec. 11, 2019