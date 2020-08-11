Dora Orozco RodriguezCamarillo - On Tuesday, August 4, 2020 our mom Dora Orozco Rodriguez 82, of Camarillo went home to be with the Lord after a lengthily illness. She was born on January 28, 1938 in Suaqui Baviacora Sonora Mexico, to Pancho & Rita Cordova. She was one of ten siblings. She came to the United States in 1956 with her late husband, Pancho Orozco, they made their home in Camarillo and raised four children together.Mom later remarried and enjoyed a beautiful life with her husband, Joe Rodriguez who took such good care of her and treated her like a queen. He made sure she had everything she needed up to the very end. They traveled together and spent a lot of their time at casinos where she loved to gamble.Our mom was a little lady with a big heart, she was so generous and always smiling. She was a beautiful, kind and loving mother and Nana. We will miss her beautiful smile, her warm hugs, her contagious laughter and her delicious cooking, especially her homemade refried beans, which were her specialty and a must-have at every birthday and holiday meal.Thank you, Joe for the love and care you have provided to the Queen of our hearts!She is survived by her loving husband, Joe Rodriguez, her two daughters Patricia Navarro, and Sylvia Coronado (Mando) and nine grandchildren and numerous great and great-great grandchildren.She was proceeded in death by her first husband, Pancho Orozco, her two sons, Junior and Ralphie Orozco, her grandson Frankie Orozco III, and her great-granddaughter, Destiny Ayala.Services will be on Friday, August 14, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Mary Magdalen Church.Burial will be at Conejo Mountain Memorial Park Immediately following church service.