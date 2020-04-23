|
Doreen Marie Freeland
Doreen Marie Freeland, loving wife and mother of two daughters died March 23, 2020 at age 81 years. Doreen was born August 19, 1938 in Taft, CA. Married to love of her life,Ron, in 1956, they moved from Los Angeles area to Ojai Valley in 1960, raising two daughters, Kelly and Kim.
Doreen was a wonderful homemaker and loved to be with family. She was always happy to have her husband and kids return from work or school and hear about their day and events in their lives. She loved people and appreciated conversations and laughter with friends and family. She enjoyed her daily "dates" with Ron at a local coffee shop where she had had many friends and acquaintances over the years.
Doreen was interested in nutrition, health foods and medicine. Researching on her own, she would frequently give her own medical advice to friends and family, earning her the reputation and title of "Dr. Doreen."
Doreen is greatly missed for her kind and compassionate spirit. Preceded in death by her husband Ron of 63 years. Lovingly remembered by daughters Kelly Bey, Kim (Cliff) Broman; grandchildren Andrea Bey, Brett Bey, Aimee Martinez, and Clayton Broman; three great-grandchildren as well as numerous relatives and friends.
Celebration of Life for Doreen and Ronald Freeland will be planned for late June or July. Memorial donations can be made to HELP of Ojai.
Published in Ventura County Star from Apr. 23 to Apr. 26, 2020