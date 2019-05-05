|
Doris E. Fritch
Simi Valley - Mrs. Doris E. Fritch,106, of Simi Valley, passed away at home on April 19, 2019. Doris was born on May 8, 1912, in Cleveland, Oklahoma, she worked as an Office Manager for Litton Industries and was a County resident for 58 years. Doris enjoyed time at the Simi Valley Senior Center, she loved to dance; she was an artist in younger years, she also loved gardening and playing piano. Doris is survived by John L. Fritch III, Constance Fritch (daughter in law), John L. Fritch IV, Matthew L. Fritch and longtime friend Gaylord Trubey. There will be a visitation at Reardon Simi Valley Funeral Home on Tuesday, May 7, from 4:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. with rosary to begin at 6:00 p.m. There will be a Funeral Mass at St. Peter Claver on Wednesday, May 8 at 10:00 a.m. with interment to follow after at Assumption Catholic Cemetery in Simi Valley.
Published in Ventura County Star on May 5, 2019