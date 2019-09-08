|
|
Doris Earlene Perrin Goldstein
Ventura - Doris Earlene Perrin Goldstein, age 83 died the morning of August 29, 2019 at Community Memorial Hospital in Ventura California after a respiratory illness.
Doris was born in 1935 in Sayre Oklahoma. In 1939 the family of three, father, Earl Perrin, mother Juanita Perrin and 4-year-old Doris came to the San Francisco Bay Area in their model A Ford.
She met her husband, Bernie (Sam), at a roller-skating rink during a couples-only skate. He asked her to skate with him. A prize was to be offered for the best skating couple. Doris consented to skate with Bernie on condition of "if we win the prize, I get it." It was that feisty remark that produced an instant attraction. The couple recently celebrated their 66th wedding anniversary with their three adult children and their spouses. All reside in Ventura.
During Bernie's career in retail management, the family moved from the San Francisco Bay area to Vallejo, Sylmar, Santa Maria, Bakersfield and Ventura.
Doris was an active participant and was a member of Rotary Ann's, as well as P.E.O. and was very involved with Campfire Girls. After the kids left the nest, she became a Realtor for Merrill Lynch Realty. When Bernie retired from retail, together they started VIMS Realty and Property Management Co.
Bernie, Doris and children would spend vacation time and long weekends camping, boating, & water skiing. Later in life Bernie and Doris enjoyed going on Airstream club caravans with their Airstream motorhome. The destinations included were Nova Scotia, Alaska, & most states in USA, as well as Canada and Mexico. The WBCCI Airstream Club offered the making and keeping of lasting friendships along the way. Doris and Bernie snow skied Austria, boated the inland water ways of France, did a safari in Africa, toured Dubai and traveled to other worldly places with good friends Tom and Nancy Harrington.
Doris loved to read and did so widely. Doris was an organized person with an encyclopedic knowledge of location and placement of items, issues, far and wide. She would help others with her organizational talents, and she was known for her kindness.
Doris is survived by her husband Bernie Goldstein; son Dennis Goldstein (Marian Butler); daughters Denise Wenger and Delinda Schlunegger (Michael); grandchildren Danielle Schlunegger Warner (Chris), Shawn Wenger (Kelly), Brandon Wenger (Nicole), Jessica Wenger; god-daughters Caryn Petty Lozada (Paul), Janet Petty, Joanne Petty Muldoon (Matt) and five great-grandchildren as well as nieces and nephews.. Doris is also survived by her three sisters; Dolores Oakley (Bob (Deceased)) of Palo Alto, CA, Diann Healey (Tim) of Los Gatos, Debi Roberts (Cal) of Clovis, CA.
A celebration of her life is being planned for a later date. Please donate to in lieu of flowers.
Published in Ventura County Star on Sept. 8, 2019