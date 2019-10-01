|
Doris Faye Mahan
Camarillo - Early on the morning of September 25, 2019, Doris Faye Mahan passed away peacefully at her home in Camarillo, California. She was 93.
Doris lived in Camarillo most of her life. Her early days were spent on the Camarillo Ranch. The family car broke down in Camarillo after travelling all the way out from Arkansas. She was born in Jonesboro, on April 5, 1926. It was tough times. The kids were half starved when her family arrived in Ventura County. Mr. Camarillo literally opened the gates of his orange orchard to the family to feed them. Doris remembers gathering the oranges in her skirt. "Mr. Camarillo was always the nicest man," she frequently said. The family stayed in Camarillo and worked on the Ranch. She lived there until she graduated from high school.
Doris Pitts, her maiden name, attended school as a girl in old-town Camarillo at the Pleasant Valley School. You can find her on the society page of the Oxnard Daily Courier participating in a Camarillo Baptist Sunday school party for young ladies. She penned articles for her school's newspaper. She graduated from Oxnard High School in 1943.
Doris was passionate about doing her part when World War II broke out. She trained in the Cadet Nursing Corps in Santa Barbara. She remembers the blackouts, here in Camarillo, as they feared Japanese bombers and invasion. After things returned to normal on the West Coast, she met Burt Mahan, married in 1947, and started a family of four rambunctious boys and finally a beloved daughter. The family lived in Oxnard in the early days. Family was core to Doris, and she looked after each of them with the same attentiveness that she used for her spoiled cats.
The next chapter for Doris, and the Mahan family, was the family business. Mahan's Union 76 gas station was located at the corner of Las Posas and Ponderosa in Camarillo. In that era of big, fast cars the Mahans were always quick to wash your window, crack a joke, or give a big helping hand to a motorist in need. Doris was always very proud of her boys and husband working together honorably to provide service to the community. She lived on Calle La Cumbre Street where her and Burt lived an idyllic life in the world's best climate.
After her family was grown, Doris returned to nursing and worked at Community Memorial Hospital. She was also inducted as a "Dona" by the Pleasant Valley Historical Society for her time on the Camarillo Ranch in the early days.
Doris was passionate about her garden where she grew all manner of citrus and avocadoes. The most prized part of her garden, though, were her roses. The rare and delicate varieties that she tended and cared for earned her the nickname of Rose Lady. She shared these sweet-smelling prizes far and wide with her friends and the people whose paths she crossed.
This brings us to Doris' friends. She had many. All were cared for and tended to, like her roses. Some were truly treasured and took a place in the family, as part of the family. Doris lived for her lunch dates with her friends. You could often find her in one of Camarillo's friendliest and liveliest eateries. She walked the neighborhood and surrounding hills where she lived, with her friends and family, five miles, every morning, until her mid-80s.
Doris came from an era where she got up at 4 a.m. to do housework so she could do something fun with her day. She had lots to do but never at the expense of caring for her family, keeping home-cooked meals on the burner, maintaining a tidy house, cultivating an outstanding garden, supporting her community, and growing beautiful friendships. This was her day-to-day work. But as she kept it up, week after week, this also blossomed into her life's work. The rich tapestry of relationships stands as a testament to the success she found in this life.
Her final days were spent at Atria in Camarillo. She moved into the facility hesitant about being cared for outside of her own residence. She had suffered a stroke, but her team proposed an aggressive routine for her to increase her strength. She pursued this program with vigor regaining all capability of caring for herself. In the process she graduated from the status of #4 (much care) to #1 (minimal care) and received a new nickname from her community: #1.
Mrs. Mahan is preceded in death by her husband, Burt Mahan; son Ralph Mahan; and grandson Eric Mahan. She is survived by son Bruce Mahan, of Washington; son Mark Mahan, wife Mickey, of Camarillo; son Roger Mahan, of Arizona; daughter Joan Maynard, husband Mark, of Pine Mountain Club; eight grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren; and 1 great-great grandchild.
A celebration of life will be held October 6, 2019, at 1 p.m., at Nancy Bush Park on Las Posas Road and Crestview Drive in Camarillo, Calif.
