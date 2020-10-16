1/1
Doris Jean Sneddon
Doris Jean Sneddon

Ventura - Doris Jean Sneddon passed away peacefully at home October 13, 2020 in Ventura CA. She was 88 years old. She was preceded in death by her parents Earl and Jewel Eul (Simon), husband Frank K. Sneddon, daughter Lynn Sneddon, and grandson Eric Sneddon.

Doris is survived by her sister Patricia (Eul/Crask) Buettner, her children Earl, Sally, Michael, Nancy (Sneddon) White, and Kelly, 8 Grandchildren, and 4 Great Grandchildren.

Doris was born and raised in Lake Forest, Illinois. After graduating High School she chased after Frank until "he" caught her and they married in May of 1952. During her time of raising 6 children in Libertyville, Illinois, she was a Brownie leader and was the secretary at the Catholic Seminary. In 1975 she and Frank packed up and moved the majority of the family to Ventura, CA.

While living in Ventura she worked at the Bob's Big Boy and the Gap Store Warehouse. After her children finished High School she enjoyed traveling and taking cruises with her family members and especially traveling with her mom and stepfather Hubert around the country visiting her many relatives and sight seeing.

Doris enjoyed going out for breakfast and lunch with her friends and family. She also was an active member of the Oxnard and Santa Barbara Lawn Bowling Clubs for many years and enjoyed playing cards and dominos on a regular basis with friends and family members.

Rest in Peace Doris as you reunite with those that passed before you. We all will miss you.

Memorial Service will be held at 12pm Saturday, October 24th at Trinity Lutheran Church, 196 N Ashwood Ave. Ventura, CA.

Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Family Funeral Chapels, Camarillo (805)482-1166




Published in Ventura County Star from Oct. 16 to Oct. 18, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Griffin Family Funeral Chapels
1075 E. Daily Dr.
Camarillo, CA 93010
(805) 482-1166
