Doris Kinuko Kusuda
Doris Kinuko Kusuda

Simi Valley - Doris Kinuko (Yoshino) Kusuda, 93, passed away peacefully on Nov. 11, 2020 in California. Born and raised in Hawaii, she has also lived in Simi Valley and Camarillo, CA. Survived by daughter Lynn (Gary) Miyata and three grandchildren, Kehaulani, Nanea, and Keli'i; brothers Robert (Irene) Yoshino of Aiea, Roy (Harriet) Yoshino of Honolulu, and sister Ellen (Roy) Inouchi of Honolulu, sister-in-law Etsuko Yoshino of Hilo, numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Private service will be held in Hawaii at a later date.






Published in Ventura County Star from Dec. 4 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
