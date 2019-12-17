|
Doris Lagomarsino Bogardus
Thousand Oaks - Doris Lagomarsino Bogardus passed away on December 11th, 2019, aged 99, in Thousand Oaks, California where she shared time between her apartment at University Village and her beach home in Ventura.
She was born Doris Claire Lagomarsino in Ventura on November 24th, 1920 to Ida Borchard & John Lagomarsino. She attended St. Catherine's School (founded by her father in Ventura), and then UC Berkeley, where she was a member of Alpha Chi Omega sorority, studied Sociology, and met the man who would become her husband of 77 years, Darrell J. Bogardus, Jr (Bogy).
Doris and Bogy were married in 1941 in Ventura. She had a daughter, Suzanne and then another, Sandra Louise (d. 2014) two years later. Upon Bogy's return from WWII, they moved to the San Fernando Valley and eventually,Toluca Lake. In the early years they spent nearly every weekend back in Ventura visiting with Doris' parents and siblings at the Lagomarsino beach home.
A dedicated wife, mother, and volunteer, she raised her family to be of service - as volunteers themselves- joining others to build community at home and abroad. She loved travel, fishing, bridge, and playing golf; she and Bogy were long-time members of Lakeside Golf Club in Toluca Lake and The Valley Club in Montecito.
To her grandchildren and later her great-grandchildren, she was "Nana": warm, generous, and sometimes sly, doling out ice cream and treats.
Doris was preceded in death by Bogy in 2018. She is survived by her daughter, Sue Barkley, of Bailey, Colorado, seven grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren.
A celebration of her life will be held on Sunday, February 16th at 2:30pm at Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church in Ventura. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of JOSEPH P. REARDON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE, 757 E. Main Street, Ventura. Please visit www.ReardonFuneral.com for additional information
Published in Ventura County Star from Dec. 17 to Dec. 22, 2019