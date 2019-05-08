Services
Ted Mayr Funeral Home
3150 Loma Vista Road
Ventura, CA 93003
(805) 643-9977
Visitation
Monday, May 13, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Ted Mayr Funeral Home
3150 Loma Vista Road
Ventura, CA 93003
Graveside service
Monday, May 13, 2019
12:30 PM
Ivy Lawn Memorial Park
5400 Valentine Road
Ventura, CA
Resources
Doris Lee Taylor


1936 - 2019
Doris Lee Taylor Obituary
Doris Lee Taylor

Moorpark - Doris Lee Taylor, 83, of Moorpark, California died in her home on Monday, April 15, 2019. She suffered from a long-term chronic medical condition and had a brief five days with a local hospice. She was born in Licking, Missouri on April 11, 1936.

She was a long-time resident of Moorpark and a lifetime resident of California. Doris was a devoted wife and caregiver to her husband Conley Taylor who preceded her in death on September 26, 2014. The couple loved to go fishing in their younger years and had several dogs they enjoyed caring for. Doris enjoyed crocheting baby blankets, canning preserves, gardening, and caring for her many hummingbirds.

She is survived by her only child, Debra Salazar; two grandsons, Matt and Andrew; granddaughter, Lynn; and four great-grandchildren.

Doris is preceded in death by her husband Conley Taylor, her brother Edward Huskey, and her sister Peggy Brown.

A brief visitation will be hosted by Ted Mayr Funeral Home, 3150 Loma Vista Road, in Ventura, on May 13, 2019, from 10:00 AM until 11:30 AM. A graveside service will follow at 12:30 PM, at Ivy Lawn Memorial Park, 5400 Valentine Road, in Ventura.

The family would like to thank the many loving and helpful neighbors who cared for and cherished Doris.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Ted Mayr Funeral Home. Condolences may be sent to TedMayrFuneralHome.com.
Published in Ventura County Star on May 8, 2019
