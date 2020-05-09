Services
Lewis E. Wint and Son Funeral Home
5929 South Main Street
Clarkston, MI 48346
(248) 625-5231
For more information about
Doris Williams
View Funeral Home Obituary
Inurnment
Private
To be announced at a later date
Ivy Lawn Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Doris Williams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doris Lee Williams

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Doris Lee Williams Obituary
Doris Lee Williams

Clarkston - Williams, Doris Lee of Clarkston, MI; a former long-term resident of Ventura, California; passed away gently on May 5, 2020; age 93. She was preceded in death by her husband Donald R. Williams. Loving mother of Debby (Bob) Bjurman and David (Christi) Williams; proud grandmother of Megan (John) Smith, Matthew (Jennifer) Bjurman, Camilla (Ben) Powell and Daniel Williams; great grandmother of Addison, Anderson, Lily, Anna, Kiernan and baby girl on the way; dear sister of Roland (Linda) Scott and Joe (Rochelle) Scott. She was a member of the Ventura First Baptist Church for 65 years. She retired as a teacher from Ventura County Schools. A Private Internment will be held at Ivy Lawn Cemetery in Ventura, California. Please leave a memory or condolence online guest book at www.wintfuneralhome.com
Published in Ventura County Star from May 9 to May 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Doris's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lewis E. Wint and Son Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -