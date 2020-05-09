|
Doris Lee Williams
Clarkston - Williams, Doris Lee of Clarkston, MI; a former long-term resident of Ventura, California; passed away gently on May 5, 2020; age 93. She was preceded in death by her husband Donald R. Williams. Loving mother of Debby (Bob) Bjurman and David (Christi) Williams; proud grandmother of Megan (John) Smith, Matthew (Jennifer) Bjurman, Camilla (Ben) Powell and Daniel Williams; great grandmother of Addison, Anderson, Lily, Anna, Kiernan and baby girl on the way; dear sister of Roland (Linda) Scott and Joe (Rochelle) Scott. She was a member of the Ventura First Baptist Church for 65 years. She retired as a teacher from Ventura County Schools. A Private Internment will be held at Ivy Lawn Cemetery in Ventura, California. Please leave a memory or condolence online guest book at www.wintfuneralhome.com
Published in Ventura County Star from May 9 to May 12, 2020