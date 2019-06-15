|
Doris Marie Fish
Ventura - Doris Marie Fish passed away at age 92 with family by her side, May 17, 2019.
She was born on November 16, 1926 in Neshanic Station, NJ
She graduated from Hope College, MI. She assisted her husband in their laundry and dry cleaning business and was a Social Worker for Ventura County for 12 years.
She enjoyed playing the piano, singing, traveling, and always learning. She was a member of UMCTO and a resident of Thousand Oaks since 1965.
She was predeceased by her husband Lynn, sister Ruth Graham, brother John, and great-grandson Marc Douglas.
She is survived by her children: Stephen (Pimpun) Fish, Barbara Stott, Shirley Stuckey, Carolyn (Melvin) Mittlestat, nine grandchildren, and twelve great grandchildren.
Her funeral will be June 20 at 11 am @ Valley Oaks Memorial Park, Reverend John Yoon officiating.
Published in Ventura County Star on June 15, 2019