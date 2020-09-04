1/1
Doris Yvonne Riggs
Doris Yvonne Riggs

It is with great sadness that the family of Doris (Dee) Yvonne Riggs announces her passing at age 84 on Sept. 27, 2020. She went peacefully with her family by her side.

Dee is preceded in death by her husband Ted Charles Riggs and parent Philip H and Dorothy J (nee. Fountain) Reed.

Dee will be deeply missed by her sons, William and Daniel Riggs, and their wives, Helen and Cher, along with their 6 children and her 3 great grandchildren.

Dee is also survived by her 6 step children thru her marriage to Ted; Chris, Tim, Kathi, Debby, Merv and Mike.

Dee was born in Los Angeles CA but lived in Napa and San Francisco in her early years. In her teenage year and young adult her parents moved south to Culver City. Dee moved with her husband to Northridge, Madeline and then retired in Thousand Oaks to be near her family.

She was a devote Christian who enjoyed bible studies and playing religious music on her organ and piano.

A Celebration of life is scheduled Sept. 9th at Pierce Brother in Westlake, due to COVID-19 attendance are restricted.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ventura County Star from Sep. 4 to Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
