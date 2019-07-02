|
|
Dorothy Bagley Boothe
Ventura - Dorothy Bagley Boothe died June 26, 2019 at the age of 95. Survived by daughter Ann Rotsten & husband Michael Rotsten, son Mark Bagley, daughter Trish Bagley, granddaughter Kara Acevedo & husband Ulysses Acevedo & great grandson Uly, great grandson Matthew Bagley & great granddaughter Ciera Bagley & their mother Yvonne Bagley Gomez & Brock's widow Concha Bagley.
Preceded in death by husband Phillip Bagley, son Brock Bagley, grandson Matthew Bagley Sr., granddaughter Julie Bagley & husband Bud Boothe.
Dorothy's early life was spent in Durango, Mexico. She was educated in New Orleans, LA. She met Philip Bagley when attending USC & they married in 1946. They raised 4 children in Ventura, CA, where she taught high school Spanish & art from 1960 thru 1985. She was widowed, then later married Bud Boothe in 1989.
Dorothy enjoyed volunteer work thru out her life. She loved cooking, entertaining, music, dancing, travel & people from all walks of life. She was known for her loving & generous spirit & for her warm personality. She was loved by all as a wife, mother, grandmother & friend.
She died peacefully in Solvang where she spent many of the last years of her life.
Internment services will be held noon, Friday July 5, 2019 at Ivy Lawn Memorial Park. Please wear colorful clothing as we are celebrating Dorothy's long and vibrant life. This will be followed by a reception in Santa Paula.
Published in Ventura County Star on July 2, 2019