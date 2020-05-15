|
Dorothy F. Williams
Ventura - Dorothy Williams, age 94, passed away at home in Ventura on Saturday, May 9, 2020, under the brief care of Livingston Hospice. She was pre-deceased by her husband of 68 years, Ed Williams, who passed away in 2014.
Daughter of George Raines and Almira May Fletcher, she was born in Raton, NM, on June 3, 1925. A 56-year resident of Ventura, Dorothy and Ed moved to Ventura from Brea, CA, in 1964.
Dorothy grew up in Raton, where her father, "Boots" Fletcher, was elected Sheriff of Colfax County in the early 1930's. Living with her family in the county courthouse, she quickly learned math by playing dominoes with courthouse staff, skipping second grade as a result. After graduating high school at age 17, she attended the University of New Mexico in Albuquerque, where she joined the Chi Omega sorority and pursued her degree in math and chemistry. It was there she met Ed, her handsome husband-to-be, a member of the Sigma Chi fraternity and Navy ROTC program, and a tackle on the varsity football team that won the Sun Bowl in 1946. On June 24 that same year, Dorothy received her bachelor's degree in the morning, Ed received his officer's commission at mid-day, and the couple was married in the afternoon. They left immediately for San Francisco, where Ed boarded ship for service in the Pacific, participating in the first underwater nuclear weapons tests at Bikini Atoll.
Following his honorable discharge from the Navy in October 1946, Ed and Dorothy moved to Davis, CA, where Ed earned his bachelor's degree in plant science at UC Davis. They moved frequently in the early years of their marriage, as they followed Ed's career in agriculture, at last settling in Ventura, where Ed became a co-founder and president of Santa Clara Produce Company, co-founder and chairman/president of Mission Produce, and owner of D&E Williams, Inc.
Dorothy and Ed enjoyed their long-time membership in the Ventura Dance Club. They also enjoyed their role as host parents of a "daughter" from Austria through the AFS high school foreign student exchange program, of which Dorothy was a past president. Over the years, she was active in Assistance League (a 49-yr member, past president, and recipient of the Ada Edwards Laughlin Award), PEO, the Embroiderer's Guild, and Community Memorial Hospital Auxiliary.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Eldon Fletcher. She is survived by the family she loved, her two children, Randall Williams (Susan) of Vienna, VA, and Libby Toussaint (Don) of Camarillo; four grandchildren, Scott Toussaint (Laura Ann) of Alexandria, VA, Allison Williams of St. Louis, MO, Ryan Toussaint of Livermore, CA, and Evan Williams (Megan) of Burke, VA; and three great grandchildren, Julien Toussaint, and twins Anna and Margaret Toussaint.
In light of current COVID-19 restrictions, there will be no funeral or memorial service. Private burial will be at Ivy Lawn Memorial Park in Ventura.
Donations may be made to Assistance League of Ventura County (913 East Santa Clara Street, Ventura, CA 93001); to PEO to support local scholarships (PEO International Executive Office, 3700 Grand Ave., Des Moines, IA 50312 - "for Chapter MC in Ventura"); or a .
Arrangements are under the direction of the Ted Mayr Funeral Home, 3150 Loma Vista Road, Ventura, CA 93003. Condolences may be sent to TedMayrFuneralHome.com.
Published in Ventura County Star from May 15 to May 17, 2020