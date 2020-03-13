Services
Ted Mayr Funeral Home
3150 Loma Vista Road
Ventura, CA 93003
(805) 643-9977
Dorothy Faith Fraser


1926 - 2020
Dorothy Faith Fraser Obituary
Dorothy Faith Fraser

Ventura - On Sunday morning, March 8, 2020, Dorothy Faith (Schlagenhauf) Fraser peacefully passed away. Dorothy was born in Kincardine, Ontario, Canada on September 20, 1926.

After living in Buffalo, New York, in 1935 her family moved to San Diego, California. She graduated from Hoover High in 1944. Dorothy met and married her best friend's cousin, Thomas A. Fraser in 1945.

She was part of the "Greatest Generation". Dorothy is survived by her four children, John (Veronica) Fort Worth, Texas, Tom (Sheri) Huffman, Texas, Lori Frick (Gary) Ventura, CA. and Ronald (Marcia) Thermopolis, WY; grandchildren, John, Susan, Donald, Jennifer, and Matt; and great grandchildren, Landon, Wesley, Alex, Dylan, Grayson, Michael, Reagan and Riley.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Tom and grandson, Mike Frick.

Dorothy traveled the US, Europe, South America, Asia, New Zealand and Australia. During her life, she was active in the community as a member of Idaka, Republican Women, Montalvo Elementary reading program, Bunko, and as a volunteer in the Ventura County Fair. Mom loved tennis and it was her favorite pass time. She played until the age of 87. She had a great outlook on life and lived it to the fullest. Dorothy will be forever in our heart.

Our family would like to thank the wonderful care givers at Home Sweet Home Care and Hospice.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Ted Mayr Funeral Home, 3150 Loma Vista Road, Ventura, CA 93003.
Published in Ventura County Star from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2020
