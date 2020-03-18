|
Dorothy H. Kennedy
Camarillo - On March 18, 2020 at the age of 94 Dorothy was called to the hands of God, peacefully. She was born February 3, 1926 in Providence, R.I. where she was raised with her three sisters Frances, Pauline and Mary.
Mom was ready to join her beloved "Charlie" who left us 3 years ago. They married in 1943 in Rhode Island just before dad joined the Navy. After the war and four kids later they moved to California where they had 2 more children. They spent most of their California lives' in Camarillo. They were married 73 years. They belonged to Saint Mary Magdalen Church where mom belonged to the Altar Society for many years.
She was preceded in death by her 3 sisters, grandson Charles A., IV, daughter in-law Wanda Kennedy. She has four sons and 2 daughters; Charles A.,III (Gloria), Frank, Robert (Julie), Kevin (Pearl), Maryanne (Dennis), and Carol (Frank). Nine grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren and 4 great-great grandchildren.
The family is having private services through Griffin Family Mortuary and Conejo Mountain Cemetery.
Published in Ventura County Star from Mar. 18 to Mar. 22, 2020