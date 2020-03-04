|
Dorothy Helen Musial
Ventura - Dorothy Musial, 96, of Ventura, passed away on Monday evening, March 2, 2020. Mrs. Musial was born on September 11, 1923 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and was a Ventura County resident for 70 years.
Dorothy is survived by her husband of 69 years: Anthony Musial, her son: Mark Musial of Alaska, her daughter: Denise Lynn Locelso of Ventura, and 4 grandchildren.
Graveside Funeral Services will be held at 11:00am on Monday, March 9, 2020 at Ivy Lawn Memorial Park, Ventura.
Published in Ventura County Star from Mar. 4 to Mar. 8, 2020