Joseph P. Reardon Funeral Home & Cremation Service
757 E. Main Street
Ventura, CA 93001
Graveside service
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
11:00 AM
Ivy Lawn Memorial Park
Ventura, CA
Dorothy Helen Musial


1923 - 2020
Dorothy Helen Musial Obituary
Dorothy Helen Musial

Ventura - Dorothy Musial, 96, of Ventura, passed away on Monday evening, March 2, 2020. Mrs. Musial was born on September 11, 1923 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and was a Ventura County resident for 70 years.

Dorothy is survived by her husband of 69 years: Anthony Musial, her son: Mark Musial of Alaska, her daughter: Denise Lynn Locelso of Ventura, and 4 grandchildren.

Graveside Funeral Services will be held at 11:00am on Monday, March 9, 2020 at Ivy Lawn Memorial Park, Ventura.
Published in Ventura County Star from Mar. 4 to Mar. 8, 2020
