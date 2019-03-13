|
Dorothy Helene (Carrigan) Kehoe
Ojai, CA
Dorothy Kehoe of Ojai passed away on March 9, 2019 after a brief battle with cancer. She was born September 13th in Lincoln Heights, New Jersey and has been a resident of Ojai since 1970.
She attended Oakhurst Grammar School, Asbury Park High School (class of 1953) and earned her Bachelor of Science in Economics at the College of Saint Elizabeth, Morristown, NJ (class of1958).
She married Richard Kehoe in 1960 and prided herself in raising her 6 children. She was the rock in a very close family of eight. She was a beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend.
She absolutely loved family get-togethers and would plan months ahead for such occasions. She relished the peace and tranquility spent at her home by the river, reading the paper and drinking her tea. She enjoyed traveling back east to spend time with the friends and family she grew up with. She equally enjoyed the close relationships and friends she developed over her many years in Ojai. Getting her hair done on Thursday's and church on Saturday nights were rituals regardless of what was going on. Always the classy woman, she spoke well of everyone. Her trademark smile and witty banter will be sorely missed but never forgotten. She dedicated her life to God, her loved ones and her extended family. She lived her life the same way she battled cancer: with prayerful strength, determination, humor and courage.
She was preceded in death by Richard Kehoe, daughter Eileen Kehoe-Green and her parents James & Helen Carrigan.
She is survived by her sister, Mary Ann Russo of Toms River, N.J. and her children and grandchildren; Mike and Caroline, Kaitlin, Kelley and Grace Kehoe, of San Marcos, CA., Suzanne, Lauren and Madeline Kruse, of Portland, OR., Jim, Connor, Alexis Kehoe and Susannah Foster, of Ojai, Kathleen, Abigail and Molly Coker, of Ojai, and Caryn, Alec, Delaney Kruse, and great grandson Elijah Kruse of Ojai; granddaughter Allison Dunifer Gutow and husband Andreas, great grandson Dutch Gutow, all of Boone, North Carolina; in-laws Barry Kehoe, of S. Pasadena, and Jerry and Anne Kehoe, of Camarillo.
Family and friends are invited to the visiting hours from 5:00 to 8:00 pm on Friday, March 15, 2019 in the JOSEPH P. REARDON FUNERAL HOME& CREMATION SERVICE, 757 E. Main Street, Ventura. A Most Holy Rosary will be recited at 7:00 pm. A Celebration of Life Mass will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, March 16, 2019 in St. Joseph's, 2464 E. Ojai Ave, Ojai. Internment will follow mass at Santa Clara Cemetery, 2370 N. H St., Oxnard.
In honor of Dorothy, donations may be made in her name to: Humane Society of Ventura County (HSVC), P.O. Box 297, Ojai, CA 93024, https://www.hsvc.org/donate or St. Thomas Aquinas Parish, 185 St. Thomas Drive, Ojai, CA 93023, http://stacojai.org/
Published in Ventura County Star on Mar. 13, 2019