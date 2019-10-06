|
Dorothy Holmes
Ojai - April 20, 1929- May 20, 2019
Dorothy Holmes, passed away peacefully at home with her family at her side on May 20, 2019.
She was educated at the University of Minnesota and at the Parsons School of Design in New York City. She was fond of travel and made two transatlantic crossings to Europe, including one on the RMS Queen Mary.
Dorothy was eclectic in her talent and interests. Skilled in fashion and design, she was an accomplished painter and needlepoint artist. She also taught herself peach ranching and for years bred and sold the highly prized fruit from her own trees. Above all, family was first and she was a loving Mother and Grandmother.
She enjoyed good conversation, nature, dogs, and making things grow.
She is sorely missed by her surviving three children and four grandchildren.
Family and friends are invited to a Memorial Service to be held Saturday October 12, 2019 at 10:30am in Ojai Presbyterian Church, 304 Foothill Rd, Ojai. A reception will follow to further celebrate Dorothy's life at Boccali's restaurant, Ojai.
Arrangements are under the direction of the JOSEPH P. REARDON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE, Ventura.
Published in Ventura County Star on Oct. 6, 2019