|
|
Dorothy L. Stockman
Ventura, CA
Dorothy L. Stockman August 29, 1922 to February 16, 2019. Born in Logan, IA. Predeceased by father James F. Wentworth and mother Tina Pearl Wentworth, husband Lawrence Stockman, brothers Donald and Dick, sister Doris and granddaughter Katherine Dorothea Miller. Survived by son Larry Stockman and wife Marilee, daughter Judy Miller, grandchildren Eric Miller, Ken and wife Julia Stockman, Chris Stockman and Jennifer Hagerty, great grandchildren Tyler, Raine, Luke, Aidan, Noah and numerous nieces and nephews. Dorothy was a volunteer at CMH Auxiliary for 30 years and spent 96 wonderful years enjoying her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She will be deeply missed by all. Any donations should be sent to CMH Auxiliary to the Maria Cavallo Scholarship. A Celebration of Life will be held March 23, 2019. Please RSVP to 805-746-7856.
Published in Ventura County Star from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2019