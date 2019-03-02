Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Stockman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy L. Stockman


1922 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Dorothy L. Stockman Obituary
Dorothy L. Stockman

Ventura, CA

Dorothy L. Stockman August 29, 1922 to February 16, 2019. Born in Logan, IA. Predeceased by father James F. Wentworth and mother Tina Pearl Wentworth, husband Lawrence Stockman, brothers Donald and Dick, sister Doris and granddaughter Katherine Dorothea Miller. Survived by son Larry Stockman and wife Marilee, daughter Judy Miller, grandchildren Eric Miller, Ken and wife Julia Stockman, Chris Stockman and Jennifer Hagerty, great grandchildren Tyler, Raine, Luke, Aidan, Noah and numerous nieces and nephews. Dorothy was a volunteer at CMH Auxiliary for 30 years and spent 96 wonderful years enjoying her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She will be deeply missed by all. Any donations should be sent to CMH Auxiliary to the Maria Cavallo Scholarship. A Celebration of Life will be held March 23, 2019. Please RSVP to 805-746-7856.
Published in Ventura County Star from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.