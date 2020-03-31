|
Dorothy M Foreman
April 4, 1929 -
March 29, 2020
It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that we announce that Dorothy Foreman has passed away.
Dorothy died on March 29, 2020, at University Village in Thousand Oaks, California. She was 90-years-old, less than one week away from her 91st birthday. Dorothy moved to University Village, in September 2007, having left her Calabasas California home where she had lived for over 40 years. Her husband, Ray Foreman, died in November 1994. Dorothy was born on April 4, 1929 in St. Edward, Nebraska. After high school she attended nursing school in Illinois and then, upon graduation at the urging of an Uncle moved to California where she met her husband. Dorothy worked as a surgical nurse in the West Los Angeles area for over 30 years before retiring. Dorothy is survived by her sister Mildred Chana and her husband Donald of St. Edward Nebraska, as well as several nephews and nieces in Nebraska and Illinois. There are no definite plans for Dorothy's memorial service at this time.
Published in Ventura County Star from Mar. 31 to Apr. 4, 2020