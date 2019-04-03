|
Dorothy Mae Dolman
Thousand Oaks, CA
Dorothy Mae Dolman was born on November 14, 1920 in Dawson, Minnesota to Severt and Clara Kelly. Dorothy passed away on March 21, 2019 in Thousand Oaks, CA at the age of 98. Dorothy's brothers, Charles and Robert predeceased her, but she is survived by her sisters, Joann and Charlotte.
Dorothy grew up in a small town and attended a one-room school house. Dorothy married Harold Dolman on December 31, 1941. They would have been married 60 years, but for Harold's passing on October 12, 2001. Dorothy and Harold were blessed with three children,
David Dolman (Shirley) of Verdon, NE, Philip Dolman (Martha) of Winnetka, CA, and Ruth White (Jim) of Thousand Oaks, CA. Dorothy had three grandchildren, and two great grandchildren, and was survived by many step-grandchildren and step-great grandchildren.
Dorothy and Harold moved from Minnesota to California in 1952. Dorothy became a teacher, working in the private Lutheran schools, teaching the elementary grades. After teaching for approximately 15 years, Dorothy worked for, and then retired from, Sears.
Throughout her lifetime, Dorothy was a devout Lutheran. Dorothy was an active participant in church activities and volunteered wherever there was a need. After retiring, Dorothy continued to lead an active life, and enjoyed leading Bible study classes for the women in her church. Dorothy was devoted to her family. Dorothy was a strong person, and always bounced back from illnesses, including her broken hip (twice in 2014) and the stroke she suffered in 2016. Dorothy brought much happiness and joy into the lives of everyone she met. We will always remember Dorothy's beautiful smile. Dorothy was a true treasure and will be missed by all of us. Dorothy is with the Lord in heaven.
Services will be held at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Camarillo on April 13, 2019 at I I AM. Memorials may be given in honor of Dorothy to either Good Shepherd Lutheran Church or the Alzheimer's Assoc, California Central Coast Chapter.
Published in Ventura County Star on Apr. 3, 2019